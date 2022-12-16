High schools receive funding to give students the edge in skilled trades industry

Skilled trades programs in schools. (CTV News Barrie) Skilled trades programs in schools. (CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022

The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver