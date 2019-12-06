BARRIE -- Ontario high school teachers will hit the picket lines once again next week if a deal cannot be reached with the government.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) announced on Friday that members would hold another one-day walkout on Dec. 11 amid ongoing contract disputes to put pressure on the province.

The union says the job action will only impact nine select school boards, unlike the walkout that happened on Wednesday that saw teachers from across the province walk off the job, effectively closing all high schools and some elementary schools.

The affected school boards in our region include:

Simcoe County District School Board

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

Conseil scolaire de district Catholique MonAvenir

Teachers will continue the work-to-rule campaign and say they are pushing back against government plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses.

Ontario's education minister said the main issue the two sides are deadlocked over is compensation, with the government recently passing legislation to cap annual wage increases for all public sector workers at one percent for three years. The union is asking for inflationary increases, which would amount to about two percent.

The province says that would cost $1.5 billion over three years.

With files from The Canadian Press