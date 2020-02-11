RICHMOND HILL -- A 34-year-old high school teacher in Richmond Hill is facing charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a student.

Police in York Region say the alleged offences began in 2011.

Investigators are not naming the school in order to protect the identity of the student but say the accused has been a teacher with the York Catholic District School Board since 2010.

He's charged with sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation, and is due in court next month.