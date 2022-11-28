High school students create murals to be displayed in Bradford

Bradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.

Two hundred students are currently painting eight 12X8 murals for the town.

"Some of them never actually did even a tiny painting, and here we have such a large form of artwork. It was incredible," said Tav Majewski, BDHS teacher.

The students sketched and painted the images, then took sections and created the murals. They even mixed their paints.

While the students may be short on experience, the teachers say they are big on desire.

"There were some really lovely instances of integration and students who were more skilled helping the ones who were struggling, mixing, painting, drawing ... all of it," said Erica Russell, BDHS teacher.

Some local businesses and the Town of Bradford helped finance the mammoth art project.

"It's really cool to see the process. It's Canadiana, right? It looks like a Group of Seven painting, but it's done by Grade 9 to 12 students and their teachers," said Jonathan Scott, town councillor.

The murals will be displayed at various locations across Bradford in the spring.