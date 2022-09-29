High school student clocked speeding 100km/h over the limit on lunch break: Caledon OPP

Police say an officer on patrol stopped some high school students out on a joyride during their lunch break in Caledon.

According to Caledon OPP, the officer clocked the vehicle at 169 km/h in a 70 km/h zone along Torbram Road near Mayfield Road Wednesday.

The driver faces a stunt driving charge and a 30-day licence suspension.

Police say the vehicle was taken to the impound yard for 14 days at the owner's expense.