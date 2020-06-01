OWEN SOUND, ONT. -- South Bruce Grey Health Centre has begun to relieve some of the backlog of cancelled surgeries and procedures over the past 10 weeks due to the pandemic.

They began the resumption of high priority services on Monday, starting with 25 per cent capacity, which will gradually increase over the coming months.

Patients are told to sit tight and wait for health officials to call them directly if they've had a cancelled procedure that needs to be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the imaging department will resume at 50 per cent capacity while the blood labs begin operating by appointment only at Kincardine and Walkerton hospitals to ensure proper physical distancing.

They're also eliminating all of their COVID respiratory designated sites. The next phases will be done depending on future outbreaks.