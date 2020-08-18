Advertisement
High levels of bacteria found in water at two Barrie beaches
The health unit issued a swimming advisory at Centennial Park Beach in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Barrie beaches are under a swimming advisory after tests revealed a high count of bacteria in the water.
Visitors to Centennial Park and Minet's Point Park beaches are advised to take caution if entering the water.
The beaches are not closed, but anyone who chooses to swim is advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.
The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.
Several other local beaches are under a swimming advisory, they include:
- Stewart Lake Beach, Georgian Bay
- Port Sydney Beach, Huntsville
- Pete Pettersen Park Beach, Midland
- Rotary Champlain Wendat Park, Penetanguishene
- Jackson Park, Tiny Township
The health unit tests the water at local beaches once a week.
For more information on beach advisories, click here.
Meanwhile, the township of Ramara has closed all of its public beaches and some water access points until further notice.