BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Barrie beaches are under a swimming advisory after tests revealed a high count of bacteria in the water.

Visitors to Centennial Park and Minet's Point Park beaches are advised to take caution if entering the water.

The beaches are not closed, but anyone who chooses to swim is advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

Several other local beaches are under a swimming advisory, they include:

Stewart Lake Beach, Georgian Bay

Port Sydney Beach, Huntsville

Pete Pettersen Park Beach, Midland

Rotary Champlain Wendat Park, Penetanguishene

Jackson Park, Tiny Township

The health unit tests the water at local beaches once a week.

For more information on beach advisories, click here.

Meanwhile, the township of Ramara has closed all of its public beaches and some water access points until further notice.