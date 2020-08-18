BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie beach remains under a swimming advisory after tests revealed a high count of bacteria remains in the water.

Visitors to Minet's Point Park and Beach are advised to take caution if entering the water.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

Several other local beaches are under a swimming advisory, they include:

Stewart Lake Beach, Georgian Bay

Port Sydney Beach, Huntsville

9th Line Park Beach, Innisfil

Pete Pettersen Park Beach, Midland

Tottenham Conservation Beach, New Tecumseth

The beaches are not closed, but anyone who chooses to swim is advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.

The health unit tests the water at local beaches once a week.

For more information on beach advisories, click here.

Meanwhile, the township of Ramara has closed all of its public beaches and some water access points until further notice.