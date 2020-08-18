Advertisement
High levels of bacteria found in water at Barrie beach and several others
The health unit issued a swimming advisory at Minet's Point Park beach in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., Aug. 18, 2020. (CTV Barrie)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie beach remains under a swimming advisory after tests revealed a high count of bacteria remains in the water.
Visitors to Minet's Point Park and Beach are advised to take caution if entering the water.
The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.
Several other local beaches are under a swimming advisory, they include:
- Stewart Lake Beach, Georgian Bay
- Port Sydney Beach, Huntsville
- 9th Line Park Beach, Innisfil
- Pete Pettersen Park Beach, Midland
- Tottenham Conservation Beach, New Tecumseth
The beaches are not closed, but anyone who chooses to swim is advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.
The health unit tests the water at local beaches once a week.
For more information on beach advisories, click here.
Meanwhile, the township of Ramara has closed all of its public beaches and some water access points until further notice.