Too much demand on day one of marijuana legalization led to a shortage for many retailers.

Just 24 hours after opening, many of the online and brick-and-mortar stores are running low on product, and some are entirely sold out.

And although licensed cannabis producers have vaults of marijuana, stocked with thousands upon thousands of kilograms, industry analysts are predicting that still won’t meet with the total demand during the first year.

A recent study suggests that the legal supply of marijuana in Canada will only meet up to 60 percent of consumer demand.

Canada is the second country in the world to legalize recreational pot, and the first G7 nation to legalize marijuana nationwide. Uruguay made smoking weed legal in 2013.