BARRIE, ONT. -- Hewitt's Farm in Coldwater has transformed into a drive-thru Christmas festival for the whole family to enjoy and cure those COVID blues.

Local businesses, clubs and organizations teamed up with Hewitt's Farm to create 30 Christmas exhibits situated in the parking lot spanning about a quarter of a kilometre.

"We have so many amazing businesses that have joined us, and we really couldn't have done it without them," co-owner Margie Hewitt said.

This is the first year for the Christmas drive-thru that Hewitt said was an idea her family came up with to fill the void of all the cancelled events during the pandemic.

"All Christmas parades were being cancelled, and we thought if we make it like a parade and have people be the parade, then it would be COVID-safe and allow for some Christmas fun," she said.

Hewitt said everyone came together to create the Christmas scene. "Displays were literally made in garages at night—all hours of the day.

Our parents are helping. Sisters are helping. Friends and family came out and just started helping us create something special," Hewitt added.

The event runs every Friday and Saturday until Christmas from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $10 per carload at the gate.