Here's why the City of Barrie says your yard waste hasn't been collected

Bags of leaves are piled up at the end of driveways across Barrie as the city deals with yard waste collection delays.

"Yard waste collection continues to experience significant delays," the City's website states.

The City attributes the issue to higher-than-average seasonal temperatures creating more yard waste for collection than typical.

It says collection hours were restricted on Halloween for safety reasons, and heavy rainfall on Oct. 31 made collection difficult.

The website also states a priority pickup of a higher volume of organics, including pumpkins, along with driver shortages due to illness and other reasons as contributing factors.

The City notes yard waste was collected on Sat., Nov. 5, to ease the delay, and will be collected weekly during this month, including Saturdays as needed.

"We continue to ask residents to leave properly packaged materials curbside for pickup; they will be collected as soon as possible," the website states.

Garbage, organics and recycling collection has not been delayed, the City noted.