Here's where you can get a COVID-19 shot before the holidays

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka.

Walk-ins for individuals aged five years and older will be available, including the bivalent booster dose for people 12 years of age and older as follows:

Mon., Dec. 19

GO-VAXX Bus – County of Simcoe Administration Centre, 1110 Hwy. 26, Midhurs- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

GO-VAXX Bus – Bradford Public Library, 425 Holland St., W., Bradford - 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 20

Pop-up Clinic – Huntsville Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 232, 21 Veterans Way, Huntsville -10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Weds., Dec. 21

Pop-up Clinic – Wasaga Beach RecPlex, 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pop-up Clinic – Midland Public Library, 320 King St., Midland, Noon – 5 p.m.

GO-VAXX Bus – Angus Recreation Centre, 8529 County Rd.10, Angus, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

GO-VAXX Bus – New Tecumseth Recreation Centre, 7900 Industrial Pkwy, Alliston, 10 a.m.–6

Thurs., Dec. 22

GO-VAXX Bus – Stonebridge Town Center, 291 Main St., Wasaga Beach, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

GO-VAXX Bus – Wasaga Beach RecPlex, 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

GO-VAXX Bus – Collingwood Home Hardware, 104 High St., Collingwood, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

GO-VAXX Bus – South Barrie Walmart, 35 Mapleview Dr. West, Barrie, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

GO-VAXX Bus – Alliston Memorial Arena, 49 Nelson St W, Alliston, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

GO-VAXX Bus – Sadlon Arena, 555 Bayview Dr., Barrie, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Appointments for the GO-VAXX bus and mobile clinics may also be booked up to four days prior to the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. https://covid19.ontariohealth.ca/

Health unit offices will be closed for the statutory holidays on Monday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 27 and will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on an appointment-only basis to individuals aged six months and older at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (upper level) in Barrie on Weds. from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst and can be booked through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The RVH COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie continues to offer booked appointments and walk-ins on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital.