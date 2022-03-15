Here's where to find a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic during March Break
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is offering one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the region during March Break.
Walk-ins for first, second, third, booster doses and pediatric shots are available on a first-come basis from Tuesday to Sunday for residents aged five and older.
"The health unit strongly encourages those who are eligible to get their vaccine, particularly a booster dose, as soon as they can," the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) stated in a release.
As the province lifts most COVID-19 mandates, including masking starting Monday, the SMDHU chief medical officer of health urges residents to get vaccinated to reduce their risk of severe illness and possible hospitalization.
Last week, Dr. Charles Gardner also promoted the continued use of face masks despite the mandate ending on March 21.
"COVID-19 continues to spread in our community, and caution remains essential," Dr. Gardner said last week.
SMDHU officials said they would consider regional mandates if COVID-19 trends worsened.
"If we do see a sudden increase or a trend of increasing cases, hospitalizations, I think, certainly, we would consider bringing in some mandated public health measures, such as masking," said SMDHU associate medical officer of health Dr. Colin Lee.
The SMDHU hopes eligible residents will roll up their sleeves for the vaccine while the pop-up clinics are available this week.
Tues., March 15
Penetanguishene Public Library
24 Simcoe St., Penetanguishene
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Midland Public Library
320 King St., Midland
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Peggy Hill Team Community Centre
(Preschool room lower level)
171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Wed., March 16
Trinity Anglican Church - Barrie Warming Centre
24 Collier St, Barrie
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Simcoe County Housing
175 Zoo Park Rd., Wasaga Beach
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Thurs., March 17
Barrie Public Library - Painswick
(interview room) 48 Dean Ave., Barrie
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Barrie Public Library
Downtown (glass cube room), 60 Worsley St., Barrie
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Fri., March 18
Collingwood Public Library
55 Ste. Marie St., Collingwood
10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Sun., March 20
GO-VAX Bus
Innisfil Recreation Complex
7315 Younge St., Innisfil
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
To date, close to 85 per cent of those living in Simcoe Muskoka aged five and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 81 per cent are considered fully vaccinated, with at least two shots, while over 52 per cent of residents 12 and older have had their booster dose.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Canadians among 'most numerous nationalities' in Ukraine's foreign legion: spokesperson
Canadians are currently 'one of the most numerous nationalities' represented among the fighters in Ukraine's foreign legion, a spokesperson tells CTV National News.
Trudeau, Joly, Anand banned from Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand are among multiple Canadians who have been banned from Russia.
Canada hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Parliament, Canada announced it is imposing sanctions on 15 more individuals who the federal government says have 'enabled and supported President Putin's choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country.'
Russian court fines woman for anti-war protest on state TV
A Russian court fined a woman 30,000 roubles (US$280) on Tuesday after finding her guilty of flouting protest legislation when she interrupted a live news bulletin on state TV and denounced the war in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.
Transport Canada investigating whether Freedom Convoy supporters aboard flight were screened for vaccination
Transport Canada is looking into a chartered flight that brought supporters of the so-called Freedom Convoy from Western Canada to Ottawa last month, to ensure passengers were properly screened for COVID-19 vaccination.
Hundreds of Canadians offer homes to Ukrainian refugees via Airbnb
Thousands of people, including hundreds of Canadians, have offered their homes to people fleeing the war in Ukraine after Airbnb announced it would temporarily house up to 100,000 refugees.
COVID-19 BA.2 subvariant may soon account for 50 per cent of all infections in Ontario: health minister
Ontario’s health minister believes the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2, which has been described as 'stealth Omicron,' may make up at least half of all infections reported in the province in the near future.
10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood
A 10-year-old girl is suffering from serious head injuries after she was severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
Injured N.B. man says there was no warning ahead of missile attack on Ukrainian base
A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles on Sunday says there was no warning of the attack.
-
Sister confirms death of fisherman who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
-
Victim of N.S. home invasion dies, family wants 'Justice For Vernon'
Adam Lawrence describes his stepfather, Vernon Doucet, as a man who would step up to help anyone in his community, anytime.
Montreal
-
10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood
A 10-year-old girl is suffering from serious head injuries after she was severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
-
Montreal CEGEP offering support after three students die in crash on Ontario highway
A Montreal CEGEP is offering support after three young men were killed in a crash on Highway 401 in Ontario over the weekend.
-
QESBA calls on Quebec government to allow some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English schools
Quebec's association representing English schools is asking the government to consider allowing some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English public school on humanitarian grounds.
Ottawa
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
OCDSB votes against continuing mandatory masks in schools
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have voted down a motion to keep masks mandatory in schools after provincial rules expires.
-
Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday and a slight increase in hospitalizations.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 BA.2 subvariant may soon account for 50 per cent of all infections in Ontario: health minister
Ontario’s health minister believes the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2, which has been described as 'stealth Omicron,' may make up at least half of all infections reported in the province in the near future.
-
Ford will keep his mask on in legislature for 'first few days' post-mandate
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will wear his mask "for the first few days" in the legislature after mandates lift on Monday.
-
Doug Ford says neither he nor caucus members will endorse anyone for Conservative race
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says neither he nor his Progressive Conservative caucus members will be endorsing anyone for the leadership of the federal Conservative party.
Kitchener
-
Missing 10-year-old girl from West Perth found deceased
The 10-year-old girl, who went missing at Whirl Creek near Mitchell over a week ago, was found deceased on Monday.
-
-
One injured after vehicle hits hydro pole in Kitchener
One person has minor injuries after a car hit a hydro pole in Kitchener Tuesday morning.
London
-
Potential college strike looms large for students, especially those with far bigger worries
The threat of a strike at Fanshawe, and 23 other Ontario colleges, is looming.
-
MLHU reporting new COVID related death Tuesday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new death related to COVID-19 Tuesday.
-
OPP recover body of missing child who fell through ice near Mitchell, Ont.
Provincial police have located the body of a missing 10-year-old girl who fell through the ice of a creek near Mitchell, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury Hydro refunding customers after flagging billing error
The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) says it has accepted Greater Sudbury Hydro's Assurance of Voluntary Compliance after it reported a billing system error that resulted in customers being overcharged over the course of four years.
-
Province announces 160 LTC beds for North Bay
On Tuesday, Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced plans to add 160 new beds at the Villages Community Care Group in North Bay.
-
Northern Ont. rail line reopened following derailment
Officials with Canadian Pacific Railway say there are no public safety concerns following a train derailment in northeastern Ont. on Saturday.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports 65 new high-risk COVID cases, two additional deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 65 new high-risk cases and 27 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
-
ElderCollege offering new slate of anti-fraud courses for older adults this spring
University of Windsor’s ElderCollege is opening registration for its spring courses on Thursday, and for the first time since the start of the pandemic, some courses will have an in-person learning option.
-
Ambassador Bridge protests cost city more than $5.6 million, says City of Windsor
The City of Windsor estimates the week-long protest at the Ambassador Bridge cost the city more than $5.6 million.
Calgary
-
Special Calgary council meeting to address police response to duelling protests
A special meeting of council is scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon at city hall, as elected members are expected to discuss the police response to last Saturday’s protests in the Beltline.
-
Calgarians could soon vote for Calgary's official bird
A Calgary councillor is hoping citizens will soon be able to vote for Calgary's official bird.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman hopes mother will escape Ukraine
Saskatchewan is getting ready to open its doors to Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion — and one Saskatoon woman hopes her mother is among them.
-
'Heart of the community:' Sask. town feels loss of historic hotel
Cabri Mayor David Gossard is still having trouble believing the gathering place of his small town in southwestern Saskatchewan is gone.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating death of 61-year-old man
Battlefords RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in North Battleford.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 11:30
LIVE at 11:30 | Kenney, LaGrange to announce expansion of public charter schools Tuesday morning
Premier Jason Kenney will be joined by Education Minister Adriana LaGrange Tuesday morning to provide an update on the province’s plans to expand public charter schools throughout Alberta.
-
Alberta byelection: Can the NDP ride its polling popularity to a seat steal up north?
As voters go to the polls in northeastern Alberta Tuesday, there's much more on the line than who will represent Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in the legislature.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater with a Ukrainian flag off to one side in his frame, Zelensky implored members of the House of Commons and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Surveillance images released in investigation into fatal shooting outside North Vancouver Superstore
Police located a suspect vehicle and released surveillance images days after a well-known gang member was fatally shot in a grocery store parking lot in North Vancouver.
-
Beware of 'cracking, whumphing,' Avalanche Canada says in warning for B.C.'s South Coast
The risk of an avalanche along B.C.'s South Coast is 'considerable,' officials warned in the early days of spring break.
-
$5.7M being restored to Vancouver police budget may lead to increase in property taxes: city
The Vancouver Police Department says it won an appeal to reverse a funding cut, which means millions of dollars will go back into the agency's budget.