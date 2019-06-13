

Fans all across the country are hoping for a win tonight as the Toronto Raptors take another shot at their first-ever NBA championship in Game 6 of the Finals.

The game will be played at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, but that isn’t stopping fans from packing into a rain-soaked Jurassic Park beside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Click here to watch a live view of Jurassic Park in Toronto

Here is a list of some of the places hosting free viewing parties of Game 6 around our region:

Barrie Molson Centre – doors open at 8

Barrie Galaxy Cinema (south end) – tickets available at the Box Office

Wasaga Beach RecPlex on Mosley Street

Bracebridge Memorial Arena – doors open at 7

Huntsville River Mill Park, Dara Howell Way

Muskoka Drive-In – no car, no problem, all are welcome

East Gwillimbury Stardust Drive-In – opens at 7

Newmarket Riverwalk Commons

Newmarket Silver City – tickets available at Box Office

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. and can be watched from the comfort of your home on the main CTV Network.

The Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors three games to two in the best-of-seven series.

- With files from The Canadian Press