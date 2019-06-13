Featured
Here's where fans can go to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 1:55PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 6:35PM EDT
Fans all across the country are hoping for a win tonight as the Toronto Raptors take another shot at their first-ever NBA championship in Game 6 of the Finals.
The game will be played at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, but that isn’t stopping fans from packing into a rain-soaked Jurassic Park beside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Click here to watch a live view of Jurassic Park in Toronto
Here is a list of some of the places hosting free viewing parties of Game 6 around our region:
- Barrie Molson Centre – doors open at 8
- Barrie Galaxy Cinema (south end) – tickets available at the Box Office
- Wasaga Beach RecPlex on Mosley Street
- Bracebridge Memorial Arena – doors open at 7
- Huntsville River Mill Park, Dara Howell Way
- Muskoka Drive-In – no car, no problem, all are welcome
- East Gwillimbury Stardust Drive-In – opens at 7
- Newmarket Riverwalk Commons
- Newmarket Silver City – tickets available at Box Office
Tip-off is at 9 p.m. and can be watched from the comfort of your home on the main CTV Network.
The Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors three games to two in the best-of-seven series.
