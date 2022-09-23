Here's what you need to know as temps plunge Friday night across the region

Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka can expect to start their weekend with temperatures plunging near the freezing mark Friday night.

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago.

Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, and areas of cottage country are also under the advisory.

The weather agency warns that frost could damage fruit trees and vegetable plants.

It advises covering plants in frost-prone areas and taking preventative measures to protect sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temps reach the freezing mark during the growing season.

CTV's weather specialist, KC Colby, said temperatures would rise in most places on Saturday, possibly reaching double digits with clear skies.