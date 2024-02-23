Here's what to expect weather-wise for the last week of February

In the final stretch of February, Simcoe County residents can expect a roller coaster of weather conditions, with temperatures fluctuating and bringing a mix of precipitation.

Environment Canada says the weekend will kick off with a cold snap, as temperatures plummet to -15C overnight Friday, with windchills making it feel more like -24C. There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight as the winds pick up, gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour.

The sun will make an appearance on Saturday, with daytime highs reaching a cool -6C.

Temperatures will climb above freezing on Sunday and Monday, reaching 4C, and by mid-week, daytime highs are expected to double, reaching 8C under wet skies.

Residents are reminded to be cautious on lakes and waterways as the inconsistent conditions can make ice unstable and unpredictable.

#NoIceIsSafeIce and this OPP Aviation Services provided video of Feb 19, 2024 definitely shows the ice in the outer @MidlandON harbour to Sawlog Bay @tinytownship and @GBINP in poor condition. Please stay clear and help prevent a tragedy #SGBOPP ^dh pic.twitter.com/dPbc7KymJz — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 20, 2024

The average temperatures for the last week of February are -1C during the day and -12C overnight.

In 2018, February 28 recorded a daytime high of 13C.