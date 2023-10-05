Here's what's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday

Barrie

    Here's a look at what's open and closed this Thanksgiving holiday Monday.

    WHAT'S OPEN

    • Select restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies
    • Simcoe County Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    WHAT'S CLOSED

    • Banks
    • Government offices, including municipal
    • Recreational and community centres
    • Canada Post
    • Schools
    • Public libraries
    • Most malls, including all in Barrie
    • LCBOs and Beer Stores
    • Canada’s Wonderland

    CURBSIDE COLLECTION

    Garbage collection will proceed as usual on Monday for County of Simcoe residents. All County waste facilities are closed.

    In Barrie and Orillia, there will be no curbside collection on Monday. Collection is pushed one day due to the holiday.

    TRANSIT

    Barrie Transit - no service
    Orillia Transit - no service
    Midland Transit  - no service
    Simcoe County LINX  - no service
    GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

    BARRIE DOWNTOWN PARKING

    Downtown on-street parking is not enforced on statutory holidays, but waterfront parking is always enforced.

