Here's what's open and closed in Barrie on Labour Day
On the Labour Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 4, a few Barrie services won't adhere to their regular schedules.
Barrie Transit
Barrie Transit will operate according to the Sunday service schedule on the holiday Monday.
Curbside Collection
There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection on Monday in Barrie. Items will be collected one day later throughout the rest of the week.
Recreation/Community Centres
Barrie’s recreation and community centres will be closed on Monday.
City Hall
Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.
Parking
Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is not enforced on statutory holidays.
However, waterfront parking is enforced 24/7/365. For free parking in select waterfront areas, vehicles must be registered with a digital waterfront parking permit or display a hangtag waterfront parking pass.
Vehicles without a pass or permit are required to pay $10/hour with a daily maximum of $50.
Fireworks
Fireworks cannot be set off on the Labour Day holiday or surrounding days.
Fireworks can only be set off on the following days: Victoria Day, Canada Day, New Year's Day, and for the duration of the recognized Lunar New Year and Diwali holidays, as per the Regulatory Matters By-law.
