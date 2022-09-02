Here's what's open and closed in Barrie on Labour Day

Several services are affected in the City of Barrie this Labour Day Monday as the last long weekend of summer is upon us.

Here's a look at what's impacted on Sept. 5.

Barrie Transit and GO Transit services will operate on a Sunday schedule on Mon., Sept. 5.

Curbside collection will be pushed by one day next week, starting on Tuesday, with no collection on Monday.

The City says bins must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on collection day.

Recreational and community centres across the City are closed on Monday.

The summer schedule at Allandale Recreational Centre, Peggy Hill Team Community Centre, and the East Bayfield Community Centre end on Friday. These centres will open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting Tuesday, new hours will come into effect for the City's centres.

City hall is closed Monday.

Finally, residents are reminded that fireworks are not permitted on the Labour Day holiday or over the weekend.

A bylaw allows fireworks to only be set off on Victoria Day, Canada Day, New Year's Day, and for the duration of the recognized Lunar New Year and Diwali holidays.