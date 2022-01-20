Here's what Ontario's reopening plan means for Simcoe Muskoka

Restaurants, bars, gyms, and various other businesses finally received a game plan about loosening safety measures from the provincial government, and while it brings relief to some, others aren't celebrating.

"It feels a little early to me," said Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka's chief medical officer of health.

While Dr. Gardner feels relaxing restrictions is a premature move by the province, he is pleased the decision wasn't made sooner.

The region's top doctor said officials would be watching for indicators of trends heading in the wrong direction.

"Hospitalization and ICU admission. The percent positivity, that's an indicator of transmission in the community."

Despite his concerns, Dr. Gardner said he has no plans to take the matter into his own hands and tighten measures for the region.

BUSINESS OWNERS REACT

Starting Jan. 31, the province will allow businesses, such as restaurants, bars, gyms and cinemas to reopen at half capacity.

Still, some business owners are cautiously optimistic.

With food difficult and expensive to come by, Emmanuel Flores said he's uncertain about how much to prepare for reopening and how much he can trust.

"And then they come with a curve and telling you, 'Oh no, you're not opening anymore because cases are rising.' So that is a struggle," said the Mexhico Restaurant co-owner.

Premier Doug Ford said Thursday that the gradual reopening plan was being implemented because there have been signs of improvement with public health indicators.

"We can be confident that the worst is behind us," he said, adding that we "aren't out of the woods yet."

CASINOS AND SPORTS VENUES TO REOPEN

A spokesperson for Gateway Casinos said they were "delighted" with the announcement from the provincial government.

"[We] look forward to recalling our employees and welcoming our guests back to our casinos and restaurants. This is terrific news and establishes a firm calendar for a return to normal operations at all our locations across Ontario."

Meanwhile, the Sadlon Arena will welcome back fans in a limited capacity.

The Ontario Hockey League notified CTV News after Ford's announcement that it would allow a limited number of spectators to attend games inside Ontario facilities starting on Jan. 31.

Up to 500 Barrie Colts fans will be back in the stands in time to cheer them on as they face off against the Kingston Frontenacs on Feb. 3.

PHASED REOPENING PLAN

Along with reopening businesses at half capacity, social gatherings will increase to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors at the end of the month.

Ford said they would give each phase 21 days before moving forward to ensure trends remain in positive territory.

On Feb. 21, indoor establishments with 50 per cent capacity limits will be able to operate at full capacity, social gatherings will increase, and large venues can operate at half capacity.

By mid-March, the plan is to completely remove capacity limitations on all indoor public settings and increase indoor social gatherings to 50.

With files from CTV's Kim Phillips