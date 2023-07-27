Here's how to stay cool during heat wave in Simcoe County

The heat goes on in Simcoe County, with hot and humid conditions expected through to Friday.

The sticky conditions have humidex values in the upper 30s across the region, and the next 24 hours won't offer any relief, with Friday expected to be "extremely hot" with the humidex making it feel like 40C in many areas.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water to remain hydrated and stay in a cool place, if possible.

Several municipalities offer cooling centres for those seeking refuge from the heat, including:

ALLISTON

39 Victoria Street East



BARRIE

136 Bayfield Street, 3rd and 4th floors

80 Bradford Street, Unit 525

Barrie Transit Terminal - 24 Mple Avenue

Recreational centres

Public library branches



BRADFORD

157 Holland Street East, Unit 4

BWG Public Library - 425 Holland Street West

BWG Leisure Centre - 471 West Park Avenue



COLLINGWOOD

485 Second Street

Collingwood Public Library -55 Ste. Marie Street

Centennial Aquatic Centre - 451 Third Street

Central Park Arena -85 Paterson Street

Museum / Station -45 St. Paul Street

Transit Terminal -Second & Pine Street



MIDLAND

9226 Highway 93, Unit 109



ORILLIA

50 Andrew Street South, 2nd floor

Orillia Public Library - 36 Mississaga Street West

Rotary Place - 100 University Avenue

Orillia Recreation Centre - 255 West Street South



Capacity and on-site services may be limited and varied based on location. For additional information on cooling services and locations in your community, call 211.

Splash pads are also operating free of charge.

Additionally, pet owners are reminded never to leave their furry friends unattended in a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regular breaks in a cool place to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.