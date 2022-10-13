Here's how the community is supporting its police service in wake of officers' deaths

The Town of Innisfil is mourning the loss of two of its community police officers and invites residents to sign books of condolences at Town Hall.

Const. Devon Northrup, 33, and Const. Morgan Russell, 54, were fatally shot Tuesday night at a house on Somers Boulevard by a 22-year-old man, identified by neighbours as Chris Doncaster, who also died.

Const. Devon Northrup, left, and Const. Morgan Russell, right, were fatally shot during an incident on Oct. 11 in Innisfil, Ont. (Supplied)

"This tragedy has impacted the entire community of Innisfil, and these books are a way to share your thoughts," the town stated.

Since the shooting, the community has taken steps to support South Simcoe Police.

On Wednesday evening, a vigil was held at the Innisfil Community Church in honour of the fallen officers.

"From the flowers and food being dropped off at our stations, to last night's packed candlelight vigil, to Innisfil Beach Park lit up in blue, to the book of condolence in Bradford, for all the posts and notes of condolence - thank you," South Simcoe Police posted to Twitter.

Flowers have been placed at the Innisfil detachment under the flag, which is lowered to half-mast.

Flowers are placed near the flag at half-mast at the South Simcoe Police detachment in Innisfil, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2022, in honour of two South Simcoe Police officers killed in the line of duty. (South Simcoe Police)

South Simcoe Police Sgt. Dave Phillips said the outpouring of community support has been "instrumental in getting us through the last couple of days."

Double rainbow over our North Division this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ebv68Fxj4V — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 13, 2022

Innisfil Town Hall hours will be extended for three days next week to accommodate those who wish to sign the book after business hours.

The condolences books will be available on Mon., Oct. 17 and Tues., Oct. 18, until 7 p.m., and on Thurs., Oct. 20, until 8 p.m.