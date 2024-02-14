Here's how much snow to expect as winter returns to the region

Grab the shovels and brace for the "first significant snowfall in a few weeks."

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory, noting heavy snowfall with up to 15 centimetres of accumulation, causing reduced visibility on the roads on Thursday.

Winds will pick up Thursday evening and through the night, gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour, the national weather agency warns.

"These high winds may cause tree branches to break and may result in local power outages," the advisory states.

The snow is expected to start Thursday morning and taper off sometime in the evening.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather," Environment Canada cautions. "Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."