Here's an idea for your high school student to fill their community involvement hours

High school students looking to fill their community involvement hours can volunteer to help with Family Day activities in the City of Barrie.

The City will have a wide selection of free activities for families between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, including outdoor games like broomball, axe throwing, snowshoeing, kick sledding, and tobogganing at the Barrie Community Sports Complex on Nursery Road.

There will also be crafts, outdoor skating, a bonfire, circus performers and horse-drawn wagon rides.

Student volunteers must be 14 and older and could be called on to help with setup, takedown and more.

The deadline to sign up is at 4:30 p.m. today.

Secondary school students must complete a minimum of 40 hours of community involvement as part of the requirements for an Ontario Secondary School Diploma.