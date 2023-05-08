Here are ways pet owners can plan for the unexpected

The Ontario SPCA and Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs teamed up to encourage pet owners to have an emergency plan in place that includes their furry family members.

"We urge people to take the time to plan for the unexpected," said Jen Hughes, Provincial Operations Manager with the Central Region, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

"We aim to raise awareness and promote preparedness measures that ensure the safety and welfare of both people and animals during times of crisis," noted Rob Grimwood, Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs president.

Officials recommend assembling an emergency kit with everything you and your pets need in the first 72 hours of an emergency.

An escape plan should include pets and ensure they have an identification tag with contact details and are microchipped to make reuniting them easier in an emergency.

The Ontario SPCA advises keeping a current photo of your furry friend with you and posting an emergency decal on your front door so first responders know there is a pet inside the home.

"If an emergency, like a fire, happens when you're not home, this helps improve the chances your pets will be rescued or receive the care they need," a release stated.

To request a free emergency decal, visit the Ontario SPCA website.