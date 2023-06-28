Here are the services impacted this Canada Day weekend in Barrie

Several services are impacted over the Canada Day long weekend in Barrie as residents celebrate the nation's birthday.

Here's what residents need to know this July 1 weekend.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Saturday, with extended evening trips from the downtown terminal to accommodate the fireworks display.

CURBSIDE COLLECTION

Curbside collection will continue on regularly scheduled days throughout the week.

The City reminds residents that on days with a temperature of 30C or higher or a humidex of 35C or higher, waste collection will start at 5 a.m., and garbage must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. on those days.

CLOSED

The Barrie Landfill will be closed Saturday, along with all community centres.

Barrie City Hall is closed on Monday for the statutory holiday.

PARKING

Downtown parking on streets and lots is not enforced on statutory holidays, while waterfront parking is enforced 24/7 all year round.

Parking is free for vehicles registered with a hangtag pass or digital waterfront parking permit.

FIREWORKS

The City will host a fireworks display starting at 10 p.m. over Kempenfelt Bay on Saturday.

Residents are allowed to use fireworks until 11 p.m. on the Canada Day holiday as per the bylaw.