BARRIE
Barrie

    • Here are the outdoor skating rinks open across Barrie

    Circle at the Centre located at City Hall in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News Barrie) Circle at the Centre located at City Hall in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News Barrie)
    Share

    Mother Nature is finally providing favourable conditions for several outdoor ice rinks to open across the City of Barrie.

    Here is a list of city-maintained rinks that are now open:

    • Circle at the Centre Ice Rink
    • Holly Community Park Ice Rink
    • Lampman Lane Park Ice Rink
    • Will Dwyer Park Community Ice Rink
    • Redpath Park Ice Rink
    • Shear Park Ice Rink

    The Heritage Park Pond Rink is currently closed, but the City anticipates it will open soon.

    All outdoor rinks are weather-dependent.

    There are also several neighbourhood outdoor ice rinks that are not maintained by City staff.

    These rinks are not guaranteed to be in good shape as they are volunteer-maintained.

    • They include:
    • Bayshore Park, 296 Pine Drive
    • Bear Creek Park, 25 Bear Creek Drive
    • Cartwright Park, 45 Cartwright Drive
    • Cloughley Park, 33 Cloughley Drive
    • Coronation Park, 38 Coronation Parkway​
    • Dunsmore​ Park, 165 Dunsmore Lane​
    • Elizabeth Park, 60 Elizabeth Street
    • Greenfield Park, 11 Greenfield Avenue​
    • Kozlov Park, 283, 295, & 315 Kozlov Street
    • Loyalist Park, 40 Loyalist Court
    • Madelaine Park, 90 Madelaine Drive
    • Queen's Park, 55 Ross Street
    • Riverwood Park, 13 Noam Drive
    • Sandringham Park, 69, 101 Sandringham Drive
    • Stollar Park, 245 Livingstone Street East
    • Tollendale Woods Park, 40 Royal Oak Drive
    • Veteran’s Woods, 411 Veteran’s Drive
    • Victoria Woods Park, 114 Lillian Crescent

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

    Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

    Avril Lavigne sets Canadian dates on 'greatest hits' tour

    Avril Lavigne plans to keep it simple on her 2024 concert tour with performances of only her greatest hits. The "Complicated" pop singer is narrowing down her setlist to the songs that defined her career as a part of a 27-date North American tour that begins early this summer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News