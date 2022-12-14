Here are the most popular holiday scams you need to know about

The holidays are a time of giving, but for scammers, it's the season for taking advantage, police say.

Investigators with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre warn about the 12 most popular holiday scams in hopes more people don't fall victim.

Here's what you need to know:

PHISHING EMAILS AND TEXTS

Phishing emails and texts are messages that pretend to be from a recognizable source, like a financial institution or a service provider. They might ask you to submit or confirm your personal information or even include a malicious link.

Be cautious and always verify the sender's identity before responding.

EMERGENCY/GRANDPARENT SCAM

If you receive a message from someone claiming to be a loved one asking for money, verify their identity before sending any money.

Ask questions that only they would know the answer to, and avoid acting on their request immediately.

Keep any potential financial transaction a secret. Sharing this information with others may put you at risk.

It is always better to be safe than sorry, so take the time to verify the person's identity before sending any money.

COUNTERFEIT MERCHANDISE

Counterfeit merchandise is a big problem, especially online.

Be wary of huge discounts on popular products, and always check the website you're buying from to ensure it's legitimate.

SELLING GOODS AND SERVICES ONLINE

If you're selling goods or services online, be careful about offers for payment that are higher than the asking price.

Always confirm that you've received a legitimate payment before you send the product.

CRYPTO INVESTMENTS

Crypto investments can be risky, especially with all the fraudsters out there.

Before investing, ask for information on the investment and do your research on the team behind it.

Use tools like the National Registration Tool to verify if the company is registered.

ROMANCE SCAMS

Romance scams are all about playing on your emotions.

A fraudster will create a fake online identity and try to lure you in with sweet messages and promises.

But it's all a lie.

The scammer is trying to maximize a payday over time.

Be cautious, and don't get too caught up in the romance.

ONLINE SHOPPING

Online shopping can be great, but it's essential to be careful.

Fraudsters often pose as genuine sellers and post fake ads for items that don't exist.

If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Always research before you buy, and try to exchange goods in person.

SECRET SANTA

If you are invited to participate in a 'Secret Santa' gift exchange on social media, be aware that it may be a pyramid scheme, which is illegal in Canada.

While this type of scam may seem fun, it's a way for fraudsters to collect personal information.

PRIZE NOTIFICATIONS

Prize notifications claiming you won millions of dollars and a fancy car may also be scams, so remember: if you didn't enter a contest or lottery, you can't win.

Additionally, you cannot enter another country's lottery without purchasing a ticket from that country.

In Canada, any fees associated with prizes are deducted from the total winnings, so you should never be asked to pay fees in advance.

Be cautious and do not give out any personal information or money unless you are certain that the offer is legitimate.

GIFT CARDS

Gift cards are a convenient way to give a gift, but they should be treated like cash.

Once they are exchanged, it is unlikely that you will be able to get your money back.

Legitimate businesses and organizations will never request gift cards, especially under pressure.

CHARITY SCAMS

It's that time of year again when many of us feel more generous and may be looking to donate to charities.

But be careful.

Plenty of scams aim to take advantage of your generosity.

Charity scams involve fake or fraudulent solicitations for donations to a charity, association, federation, or religious cause.

If approached for a donation, make sure to do your research before giving any money.

Ask for written information about the charity and verify its registration with the Canada Revenue Agency or by calling 1-800-267-2384.

Refrain from falling for high-pressure tactics or giving out your personal information on impulse.

IDENTITY THEFT AND IDENTITY FRAUD

Finally, be wary of identity theft and identity fraud.

Keep your wallet on your person and cover your PIN when entering it at a store or ATM.

Don't share passwords or personal information with anyone.

If you notice suspicious activity on your financial statements, unauthorized activity on your credit report, or any other signs of fraud, contact your financial institutions and the credit bureaus, Equifax Canada and TransUnion Canada.

REPORT IT

If you think you have been the victim of cybercrime or fraud, report it to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

Even if you're not a victim, it's a good idea to report any suspicious activity to the fraud centre to help prevent others from falling victim.