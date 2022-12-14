Here are the most popular holiday scams you need to know about
The holidays are a time of giving, but for scammers, it's the season for taking advantage, police say.
Investigators with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre warn about the 12 most popular holiday scams in hopes more people don't fall victim.
Here's what you need to know:
PHISHING EMAILS AND TEXTS
Phishing emails and texts are messages that pretend to be from a recognizable source, like a financial institution or a service provider. They might ask you to submit or confirm your personal information or even include a malicious link.
Be cautious and always verify the sender's identity before responding.
EMERGENCY/GRANDPARENT SCAM
If you receive a message from someone claiming to be a loved one asking for money, verify their identity before sending any money.
Ask questions that only they would know the answer to, and avoid acting on their request immediately.
Keep any potential financial transaction a secret. Sharing this information with others may put you at risk.
It is always better to be safe than sorry, so take the time to verify the person's identity before sending any money.
COUNTERFEIT MERCHANDISE
Counterfeit merchandise is a big problem, especially online.
Be wary of huge discounts on popular products, and always check the website you're buying from to ensure it's legitimate.
SELLING GOODS AND SERVICES ONLINE
If you're selling goods or services online, be careful about offers for payment that are higher than the asking price.
Always confirm that you've received a legitimate payment before you send the product.
CRYPTO INVESTMENTS
Crypto investments can be risky, especially with all the fraudsters out there.
Before investing, ask for information on the investment and do your research on the team behind it.
Use tools like the National Registration Tool to verify if the company is registered.
ROMANCE SCAMS
Romance scams are all about playing on your emotions.
A fraudster will create a fake online identity and try to lure you in with sweet messages and promises.
But it's all a lie.
The scammer is trying to maximize a payday over time.
Be cautious, and don't get too caught up in the romance.
ONLINE SHOPPING
Online shopping can be great, but it's essential to be careful.
Fraudsters often pose as genuine sellers and post fake ads for items that don't exist.
If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Always research before you buy, and try to exchange goods in person.
SECRET SANTA
If you are invited to participate in a 'Secret Santa' gift exchange on social media, be aware that it may be a pyramid scheme, which is illegal in Canada.
While this type of scam may seem fun, it's a way for fraudsters to collect personal information.
PRIZE NOTIFICATIONS
Prize notifications claiming you won millions of dollars and a fancy car may also be scams, so remember: if you didn't enter a contest or lottery, you can't win.
Additionally, you cannot enter another country's lottery without purchasing a ticket from that country.
In Canada, any fees associated with prizes are deducted from the total winnings, so you should never be asked to pay fees in advance.
Be cautious and do not give out any personal information or money unless you are certain that the offer is legitimate.
GIFT CARDS
Gift cards are a convenient way to give a gift, but they should be treated like cash.
Once they are exchanged, it is unlikely that you will be able to get your money back.
Legitimate businesses and organizations will never request gift cards, especially under pressure.
CHARITY SCAMS
It's that time of year again when many of us feel more generous and may be looking to donate to charities.
But be careful.
Plenty of scams aim to take advantage of your generosity.
Charity scams involve fake or fraudulent solicitations for donations to a charity, association, federation, or religious cause.
If approached for a donation, make sure to do your research before giving any money.
Ask for written information about the charity and verify its registration with the Canada Revenue Agency or by calling 1-800-267-2384.
Refrain from falling for high-pressure tactics or giving out your personal information on impulse.
IDENTITY THEFT AND IDENTITY FRAUD
Finally, be wary of identity theft and identity fraud.
Keep your wallet on your person and cover your PIN when entering it at a store or ATM.
Don't share passwords or personal information with anyone.
If you notice suspicious activity on your financial statements, unauthorized activity on your credit report, or any other signs of fraud, contact your financial institutions and the credit bureaus, Equifax Canada and TransUnion Canada.
REPORT IT
If you think you have been the victim of cybercrime or fraud, report it to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.
Even if you're not a victim, it's a good idea to report any suspicious activity to the fraud centre to help prevent others from falling victim.
Top Stories
-
WEATHER ALERT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Influencers fraud: 8 charged in social media 'pump-and-dump' stock scheme
The U.S. government on Wednesday charged eight men of earning more than US$100 million in illicit stock market profits by manipulating their novice-investor followers on social media.
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
Winnipeg police commit to working with First Nations groups on landfill search
Police are to be part of a committee led by First Nations groups to determine the feasibility of recovering the remains of two Indigenous women believed to at a landfill outside Winnipeg.
BREAKING | Canada revoking sanctions exemptions for Nord Stream turbines
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Canada is revoking the exemptions to sanctions that allowed a Montreal company to repair turbines for a natural gas pipeline operated by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
House of Commons adjourns for the year, ending fall sitting early
The House of Commons has adjourned for the year, after MPs unanimously agreed to wrap up the fall sitting a few days early. While MPs were scheduled to stick around until Friday, after a jam-packed political fall, all sides agreed to finish off their work in the Chamber on Wednesday.
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
What's holding up health-care improvements? Minister blames the premiers
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
Rights group alleges multiple Canadian fast-food chains engaging in animal cruelty, poor treatment of chickens
The Canadian chapter of an animal welfare group is giving several major fast-food chains a 'very poor' grade when it comes to their treatment of chickens during the food production process, but groups and companies dispute findings.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's new top Mountie says public wants to keep RCMP despite mass shooting response
The RCMP's new commanding officer in Nova Scotia believes the public wants a renewed relationship with his police force despite its widely criticized response to the 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.B. education minister calls 11-year-old a ‘prop’ for speaking out about her education
The debate over language in New Brunswick led to raised voices and accusations Wednesday in the legislature.
-
Two sent to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash near Labrador airport
Two people with serious injuries were airlifted to hospital Wednesday after their small plane crashed near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Montreal
-
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
More adoptions, less socialization? Montreal dog attacks rose in 2022, data shows
As the number of dogs in Montreal has increased, so has the number of reported dog bites and other aggressive behaviours. That's according to data from the city, which shows an increase in reported dog-related incidents of about 18 per cent since last year.
-
Quebec man guilty of murdering young sons in October 2020, sentenced to life in jail
Michael Chicoine has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the October 2020 killings of his young sons.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'The snow is coming': Storm to bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa at the end of the workweek
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Porter Airlines adding direct flights from Ottawa to these four destinations
Porter Airlines has announced that starting on March 27, 2023, it will begin new daily non-stop flights from the Ottawa International Airport to Thunder Bay, Quebec City, Boston and Newark.
-
Police asking for help identifying suspects who attacked employees over cigarette
According to police, a man and a woman entered a business on Dalhousie Street on Oct. 9 and the woman lit a cigarette. An employee told the woman to put it out, but she refused, which led to her coming back with others who attacked the workers.
Toronto
-
This is how Toronto is preparing for this week's winter storm
Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the region.
-
'We love you': Memorial for Toronto subway stabbing victim grows
A memorial at a west-end Toronto subway station is serving as a stark reminder of the latest violent incident to take place on the TTC which left a woman dead last week.
-
Ontario man living the dream hosting World Cup in Qatar
Most of the action at the World Cup is on the field, but for those in the stadium seats there's another show – this one features a Canadian talent.
Kitchener
-
Two die of suspected overdoses in Waterloo region Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police have issued a warning after officers responded to two suspected overdose deaths on Wednesday.
-
Cyclist airlifted after crash in Waterloo
A cyclist has been transported to an out-of-region hospital via air ambulance following a collision Wednesday morning in Waterloo.
-
Kitchener, Ont. correctional officer on administrative leave, accused of sexual assault
A correctional officer at a women’s prison in Kitchener, Ont. has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault investigation, according to police.
London
-
Public safety warning issued for man charged with more than 30 sexual assault offences
London police have issued a public safety warning for a London, Ont. man charged with more than 30 sexual assault offences, stemming from alleged online interactions with a teenaged girl that began in 2018.
-
Freezing rain to batter region, warning issued
A freezing rain warning is in effect for London-Middlesex and parts of the region as a strong Colorado low takes aim at the area overnight Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Pedestrians struck in London’s southwest end
Charges are pending after two pedestrians were struck in southwest London, according to police. Witnesses say a female pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle at a southwest London intersection.
Northern Ontario
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard opts for jury over judge-alone sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has elected to be tried for sexual assault before a jury, rather than by judge alone.
-
Troy Crowder, former NHLer and Sudbury political candidate, guilty of fraud
Former NHLer Troy Crowder was found guilty in Sudbury court Wednesday of fraud charges involving his ex-wife.
-
Sudbury council delays decision on fire hall consolidation
At Sudbury city council Tuesday evening, the issue of amalgamating some of the city’s 24 fire and paramedic stations was deferred to mid-January.
Windsor
-
Is Windsor a family-friendly city? See where the city ranks in new list
A new ranking is out for Canada’s most child-friendly cities and Windsor has landed at number 17 on the list.
-
SIU clears Windsor police officer in shooting death
The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has concluded its investigation after a man was shot and killed by a police officer this past summer.
-
Windsor Assembly Plant workers step up amid set backs
Workers at Stellantis stepped up in a big way to help Sparky's Toy Drive despite continued setbacks at Windsor Assembly Plant due to parts shortages.
Calgary
-
Flames defenceman Chris Tanev on the road to recovery after taking puck to the head
Flames defenceman Chris Tanev wasn't on the ice on Wednesday for the morning skate, but that was expected. Tanev is still feeling the affects of taking a puck to the head in Monday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens.
-
Have you seen her? 13-year-old Calgary girl missing since November
Calgary police are hoping the public can help them locate a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the end of November.
-
'Everybody's struggling right now': Charities seeing fewer donations this holiday season
When times were good, the Salvation Army's Toy Angels program would pack gift bags for 6,000 children. This year, volunteers will be lucky to accommodate just 2,500 kids.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospital worker assault prompts call for parking changes
A union representing health care workers in Saskatchewan wants a designated staff parkade built at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH).
-
Saskatoon's Granite Curling Club closing forever
Saskatoon’s Granite Curling Club is closing for good.
-
Sask. boy fatally strangled his mother, court hears
New details emerged about how a 13-year-old boy killed his own mother during a court hearing in Nipawin, Sask.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
-
Catalytic converter thieves busted at Edmonton International Airport: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after Mounties say they were caught cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle at Edmonton's airport.
-
Edmonton emergency wait times the longest they have been in 7 years: FOIP documents
Emergency department wait times at Edmonton hospitals are the longest they’ve been since 2015, data from Alberta Health Services has revealed.
Vancouver
-
Mini-train mayhem: Limited TransLink passes sell out swiftly, hit the secondary market
Almost immediately after TransLink's new light-up SkyTrain replica Compass keychains sold out, they hit the secondary market at a steep mark-up.
-
B.C. senior scammed by 2 fraudsters posing as grandson and police officer, hands over thousands of dollars for 'bail money'
A senior in New Westminster has lost thousands of dollars after falling victim to a scam, prompting a warning from police.
-
Province, City of Vancouver partner to build 90 units of modular housing for Downtown Eastside residents
The province and the City of Vancouver are unveiling a plan to build 90 modular housing units to help alleviate homelessness in the Downtown Eastside.