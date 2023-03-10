Here are some ideas for March Break with the kids
Here are some ideas to keep the kids busy during March Break.
Free Fun at Park Place (by the fireplace) in Barrie
Popular children's entertainers Team T&J will perform a musical act on Monday at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30.
Take part in free zumba at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., plus colouring and activities at 1:30 and 2:30 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, a special hula hooping demonstration with Barrie Circus School will take place at 12, 1:05 and 2:10.
Then on Thursday, enjoy a magical performance by a magician from noon until 2 p.m., followed by a meet and greet with the Barrie Colts and Charlie Horse at 2:30.
Friday is St. Patrick's Day, complete with Jady Balloon Twister, face painting and glitter tattoos from 10 to noon, followed by Irish dancing performances at 12:15 and 1 p.m.
Georgian Mall in Barrie
On Monday and Tuesday, between 11 and 2, kids can enjoy interactive clown shows, and from noon to 1 p.m., there is a balloon workshop.
Wednesday to Friday, balloon workshops will take place between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
The mall will also host sports camp activities for all ages all week from 10 to 4 p.m.
Quayle's Brewery in Oro-Medonte
Take the kids skating on an outdoor rink at Quayle's Brewery on Line 12 North. There is live music, fire pits and home-cooked food.
Friday Harbour Resort
The entire family can enjoy a day trip to Friday Harbour Resort with its March Break Escape going on all week, including free ice skating at the Piazza.
Sainte-Marie among the Hurons in Midland
Travel back to the 17th century all week between 10 and 4 p.m. for $9 per person, children five and under are free.
There are historical demonstrations, crafting, and storytelling for educational fun.
Serenity Rising in Midland
Take the family to Serenity Rising for scavenger hunts, or sit by the fire and enjoy hot chocolate and s'mores.
There are plenty of animals to meet, and horse rides are available for an extra fee.
Bring snowshoes or skis and explore the property and trails.
Events run from 10 to 3 p.m., and admission is $10 per person or $50 per household.
For more March Break ideas across the region, check Tourism Barrie.
