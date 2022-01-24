Helping Hand Food Bank in Bradford has record year for donations

Helping Hand Food Bank in Bradford had a record-breaking year for donations in 2021.

For the first time in its 30-year history, the food bank raised $655,000 in cash donations and food.

Nearly 800 businesses, families, local groups, and individuals came together to make it happen.

Jonathan Scott, Bradford West Gwillimbury councillor and the food bank's fundraising co-chair, said the support couldn't have come at a better time.

"The number of people using the foodbank is approaching 1,000 per month, which is also a record," Scott said.

"The price of food is going up at the same time because of inflation, so having the best fundraising year ever is meeting the need that's in the community right now."

As the need for food bank services continues, a bigger space is required. Scott said the money raised last year would help cover some of those costs.

"The food bank is not only growing in terms of its clientele, it's outgrowing this building," Scott said. "The town is renovating an old school that will house the food bank in a 4,500 square foot space, so we're also saving towards those capital costs on behalf of the food bank as well."

The food bank was recently able to buy a van for deliveries but still needs to buy fridges and shelving for the new location.

Scott said the need for donations never ends and that people can donate online or bring in food to its location.

For more information on how to donate, visit the Helping Hand Food Bank website.