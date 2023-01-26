Help save a life with CPR and AED training

Stayin' alive, stayin' alive. Ah, ah, ah, ah stayin' alive…

To maintain a constant rhythm while performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation or CPR, the BeeGees 1977 hit 'Staying Alive' is a good beat to maintain.

To get into the rhythm of saving a life, St. John Ambulance and the Rotary Club of Barrie are partnering to offer free CPR courses at the Lampman Lane Community Centre on Feb. 25.

"We'd like people to register in advance, so we know how many seats we have left to offer," said Sandra Tedford at St. John Ambulance.

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the partnership has trained people in the basics of CPR and automated external defibrillation (AED) revival for heart attack victims for a dozen years.

According to St. John Ambulance statistics, nearly 40,000 Canadians have a sudden cardiac arrest yearly. Four out of five cardiac arrests occur at home or in public places.

Time is critical for people suffering sudden cardiac arrest. After just four minutes, significant brain damage can occur, and after 12 minutes, the survival rate is only five per cent.

CPR is often what comes to mind when people think of first aid for a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

But CPR is only part of the picture.

The St. John Ambulance Chain of Survival:

Immediate recognition of heart attack signs and quickly getting help

Early CPR with an emphasis on chest compressions

Rapid defibrillation

Effective advanced life support

Integrated post-cardiac arrest care

Tedford says while the course is not a certificate-based program, it does offer the essentials to help both cardiac sufferers, as well as assisting choking babies or toddlers.

Call 705-726-0991 or email BarrieSimcoeMuskoka@sja.ca to reserve your spot.