Help is not just wanted; it’s needed.

“This year I would say that probably in both businesses I’ve had maybe four resumes of summer students looking for work,” says Phil Karpathios, the owner of Phil’s Pub and Eatery in Midland.

Karpathios says he’s had trouble over the last three years hiring seasonal students.

He says that ideally, he would like to double his staffing levels through the summer and has started offering full benefits to help entice job seekers. “I believe that every industry, not just the hospitality, is suffering for staff.”

The popular tourist destination, Discovery Harbour, in Penetanguishene, is also struggling to hire for the summer.

Gary Molnar is the manager and says they still have unfilled positions, which is unusual. “If you look at where we were five, eight, 10 years ago, we would have had perhaps 50 percent more applicants than we had positions.”

Both Karpathios and Molnar say they believe college and university students simply aren’t moving home for the summer anymore, which can hurt the economy.

There are still lots of seasonal positions to be filled. Students are encouraged to check local businesses.