Police are on the hunt for the scrooges who damaged Christmas decorations outside a home in Innisfil on Sunday.

Officers were called to the residence around 8 a.m. for a report of decorations that had been vandalized in the Innisfil Beach Road and St. John’s Road area of Alcona.

Police say the homeowners heard noises just before midnight on Saturday and spotted two men running on the street nearby. They were able to fix two of the decorations, but the third was damaged beyond repair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers.