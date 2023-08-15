Help pack backpacks for Barrie kids

More than 6,600 little arms will shove their way through the straps of a new backpack in September.

With the help of more than 30 volunteers, Providing Instruments for Excellence (PIE) Education will be getting ready to fill 3,300 backpacks with school supplies and back-to-school necessities for underprivileged children as another school-year approaches.

"Going back to school is an exciting time, but not all students have access to the necessities they need to prepare for the year ahead," said Alex Nuttall, co-founder of PIE Education. "Our backpack program enables children on their educational journey by providing them with the resources they need to achieve success in school."

Mayor Alex Nuttall will pack bags at the Harvest Bible Chapel, 7 George Street, Barrie, Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

This year's initiative will distribute backpacks throughout Barrie, Rexdale, and Ottawa through PIE Education, the John Tavares Foundation, and Progress for Mental Health.

"Inflation is hitting families hard, and it's more important than ever to create practical solutions to fight poverty amongst our youth," said Craig Russell, co-founder of PIE Education and co-owner of PIE Wood Fire Pizza Joint.

"In these extremely formative years, we hope to give over 3,000 kids the confidence they need to have a successful school year," said Angela Pidutti, co-owner of PIE Wood Fire Pizza Joint.