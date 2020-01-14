Help identify Orillia thieves
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 4:16PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 14, 2020 4:31PM EST
ORILLIA -- Orillia OPP is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects related to a theft back in November.
The theft occurred at a Front Street business in Orillia on November 4th.
Orillia OPP have released a photo of the suspects.
Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.