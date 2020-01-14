ORILLIA -- Orillia OPP is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects related to a theft back in November.

The theft occurred at a Front Street business in Orillia on November 4th.

Orillia OPP have released a photo of the suspects.

Can you help #OrilliaOPP identify these people wanted for theft from a Front St. North business in #Orillia on November 04, 2019. If you know who these people are or have information that may lead to an arrest contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or @CrimeSDM at 1-800-222-8477^mh pic.twitter.com/Tog4iiXxQo — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) January 14, 2020

Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.