Help CTV build a mountain of toys for Simcoe Muskoka children

Barrie, Ont. -

CTV's Toy Mountain is officially underway.

The goal, like every year, is to put a smile on the faces of more than 1,500 children and teens across the region, all supported by Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions.

Jasmine Botter may be new as the organization's holiday coordinator, but she knows what getting a gift means for these youngsters, especially this year.

"It shows them the community has their back in a time when we just feel so isolated because of social distancing protocols," says Botter. "It just shows them the community is still here and still cares about them."

Nearly 90 percent of families currently receiving support from Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions struggle to meet their basic financial needs.

Like last year, the organization is asking for monetary donations, and the best way to donate is online.

"So you can stay home, and you can just donate money, and we will do the shopping for you," explains Botter.

Fully-vaccinated volunteers will pack this year's hampers which will then be quarantined for 48 hours, compared to last year's two-week quarantine.

Megan O'Neil has been volunteering with the organization for 14 years, and until last year, opened her home for foster children.

With 16 years of fostering, O'Neil knows firsthand what a single gift can do for a child during the holidays.

"It's so heartwarming to see all these kids have such a fun day," says O'Neil. "Just to be able to let their concerns and their fears and their worries just go for a time and just be a child."

At the southern detachment in Innisfil, South Simcoe Police (SSP) kicked off its 17th campaign with CTV's Toy Mountain.

"We feel a big part that we play out here," says SSP Chief Andrew Fletcher. "We help people in their times of need, and we know there's a lot of families hurting this Christmas season. "

The police service is also asking residents for donations. However, after cancelling its Stuff the Command Post last year because of the pandemic, SSP is bringing back the Stuff the Trailer event later this month.

"We'll have our auxiliaries and our officers with us and just actually meeting and greeting with the community again and encouraging them to support those in need," adds Fletcher.

Tilemaster in Barrie, another longtime supporter of the cause, is also excited to help donate to the cause after seeing its collection bins shelved last year.

"The interaction that you get with people when they're doing something so selfless is so fun," says manager Jason Gill. "Everybody is so excited, so happy to be able to participate just to be able to help people out. It's so amazing," he adds.

CTV's Toy Mountain runs until Dec. 15.