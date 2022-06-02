Help Barrie keep textiles out of our landfill

Declutter your exercise bike or armchair by donating ill-fitting clothes during Barrie's textile recycling week.

The city's spring-clean-inducing initiative encourages residents to take a good hard look at their wardrobe and scoop those unbecoming items into a clear bag and toss them at the curb during the week of June 13 to 17.

According to Recycling Rewards, in partnership with the city of Barrie to collect unused clothing, 85% of all textiles end up in landfills despite 95% being fully recyclable. Currently, there are approximately 500-million pounds of textiles sitting in Canadian landfills.

Donated items will support Cornerstone to Recovery, a non-profit organization offering recovery programs for people experiencing the impact of addiction.

Review your pick-up day on the city's website, pack up your unwanteds in a clear bag and place them at the curb by 7 a.m. on collection day.

There are two dedicated textile curbside dates each year in Barrie.

Additionally, there are textile bins at five locations across the city, including the Operations Centre at 165 Ferndale Drive North, the Wastewater Maintenance Facility at 167 Bradford Street, Sadlon Arena at 555 Bayview Drive, Barrie Public Library (Painswick branch) at 48 Dean Avenue, and Allandale Recreation Centre at 190 Bayview Drive.