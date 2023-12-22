Helmetless ATV driver charged with being impaired
Officers with the Huronia West OPP detachment conducting a Festive R.I.D.E. checkpoint in Springwater Township on Friday had an off-road vehicle towed away after charging its driver with being impaired.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Provincial police say the checkpoint was underway on Snow Valley Road when officers noticed an ATV driver without a helmet, prompting an investigation.
Police say the driver failed a roadside Approved Screening Device and was charged with operation while impaired and other unsafe driving offences.
Police urge motorists to be safe this holiday season with Festive R.I.D.E. campaigns out in full force.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of ketamine
Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday for giving a fatal overdose of the sedative ketamine to Elijah McClain in 2019, a jury verdict that experts said could have a chilling effect on first responders around the country.
Certain recurring memories linked to specific mental health disorders: study
New research suggests that certain types of repeated memories can be linked to specific symptoms of mental health disorders.
FSE teacher's union reaches 'proposed settlement' with Quebec government
Two Quebec unions representing teachers, the FSE and the QPAT, are endorsing a proposed settlement with the Legault government amid negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements, the unions announced Friday evening.
Charlie Sheen's neighbour arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home
Charlie Sheen’s neighbour was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Small plane makes emergency landing near Brantford, Ont.
A small plane lost power and had to make an emergency landing Friday evening near Brantford, Ont.
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
-
New trial ordered for New Brunswick men convicted of murder in 1984
Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani announced Friday that he has ordered a new trial for two New Brunswick men convicted of a murder nearly 40 years ago.
-
Wonton soup and Christmas concerts: How some have kept warm during a cold week without power
About a third of the Village of McAdam are still without power as of Friday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean the community hasn’t kept warm.
Montreal
-
FSE teacher's union reaches 'proposed settlement' with Quebec government
Two Quebec unions representing teachers, the FSE and the QPAT, are endorsing a proposed settlement with the Legault government amid negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements, the unions announced Friday evening.
-
After Quebec tuition hike, Concordia offering up to $4,000 to out-of-province students
Concordia University seems to be following in the footsteps of McGill by offering bursaries of up to $4,000 for new students from outside Quebec to offset the province's controversial tuition hike.
-
Search underway for child who fell into river off Lac-Sac-Jean
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are conducting a search operation Friday for a child who fell into the Mistassini River in Lac-Sac-Jean.
Ottawa
-
Doctor shortage leads to late cancer diagnosis for young Ottawa woman
A 21-year-old Ottawa woman is sharing her story after her lack of a family doctor led to a late stage cancer diagnosis.
-
uOttawa doctor suspended over pro-Palestinian posts resigns from Canadian Medical Association board
Dr. Yipeng Ge wrote in a lengthy letter addressed to the CMA Board of Directors and posted to social media that the relationship with the medical association had become "untenable" and "irreparable"
-
Firefighters rescue Luna the dog stuck under fence in Stittsville
Firefighters have rescued Luna the dog, who got stuck under a wooden fence Friday afternoon in Stittsville.
Toronto
-
Toronto man gifts holiday feast to classmate he hadn't seen for over 40 years
After learning his childhood classmate was headed for a lean Christmas dinner, a Toronto man set out to gift a holiday feast to a man he hadn't seen in over 40 years.
-
Last-minute shopping? Here's what's open and closed in Toronto over the weekend
Christmas Day is on a Monday this year, granting many an extra-long weekend.
-
Q and A with Mayor Chow: will Torontonians see a property tax hike next year?
Mayor Olivia Chow says she never imagined she would be leading the country's largest city a year ago. This time last December, John Tory had just begun his third term as mayor after being re-elected in the 2022 municipal election.
Kitchener
-
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
-
Small plane makes emergency landing near Brantford, Ont.
A small plane lost power and had to make an emergency landing Friday evening near Brantford, Ont.
-
Stratford, Ont. band gets its big break on popular hockey podcast
A Stratford, Ont. band has gotten its big break in an unusual way – through a popular hockey podcast.
London
-
OPP credits Good Samaritan with getting alleged impaired driver off the roadways
A commercial driver from London has been charged after a Good Samaritan reported a suspected impaired driver to police.
-
Sentencing for restaurant owner who sexually assaulted employees
The former owner of a Komoka restaurant was sentenced Friday after being found guilty last year of sexually assaulting three female employees.
-
Fewer donations leads to job loss at local United Way
It’s panic time at the United Way of Bruce-Grey. Donations are down, and program cuts could be on the table for next year.
Northern Ontario
-
Third suspect wanted in relation to a Sudbury armed robbery, two in custody
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for a third person wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Bruce Avenue home in September.
-
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
Windsor
-
Wheatley no longer stuck in time
For more than two years, a melted Subway sign was a reminder to business owners like Tracey Declerk of the explosion that shook the foundation of the town of Wheatley in August of 2021.
-
'It’s the least that we can do': Chatham volunteers deliver hundreds of meals to those in need
A crew of volunteers are fanning out across the city of Chatham to deliver holiday meals to those less fortunate this weekend.
-
Ernie 'the Bacon Man' Lamont dies at 76
Ernie ‘the Bacon Man’ Lamont has died.
Calgary
-
Calgary's warm, record-breaking winter weather will be sticking around
Calgary's record-breaking warmth is set to continue over the holidays.
-
Highs, lows and a controversy or two: Calgary’s mayor reflects on key moments in 2023
An ideal Calgary is one where everybody lives with dignity, the city's mayor told CTV News Calgary during an end-of-year, sit-down interview.
-
Calgary tax cheat fined, given house arrest
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says a Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to lying to the agency and making false claims for more than 50 people over a three-year period.
Saskatoon
-
Giving to those in need is helping a Saskatoon resident overcome her anxiety struggles
The holidays can be tough for those who are struggling to make ends meet and one Saskatoon resident is not only doing good in the community, she’s tackling her fears at the same time.
-
City eliminating minimum parking requirements on new developments
Saskatoon is moving towards allowing developers, homeowners, and businesses to decide how much parking to provide on their properties.
-
Eight arrested, drugs and guns seized following RCMP searches in Pelican Narrows
RCMP say eight people were arrested and several drug and weapons-related charges were laid following search warrants executed in Pelican Narrows.
Edmonton
-
Teen pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run crash, police search for driver
A teenage pedestrian was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Edmonton on Friday.
-
Cars racing cause crash on Yellowhead Trail: police
Two people racing on Yellowhead Trail Friday morning caused a crash that injured a woman in a third vehicle, the Edmonton Police Service said.
-
Police investigate suspicious death north of downtown
A man is dead after a weapons incident north of downtown on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Some VPD officers will wear body cameras next month. Here's how the pilot project will work.
The Vancouver Police Department will begin a six-month pilot project in January that will see some officers equipped with body-worn cameras.
-
Air Canada fined $97K after B.C. man forced to drag himself off flight
The Canadian Transportation Agency has issued a $97,500 penalty to Air Canada after a B.C. man was forced to drag himself off a flight – and the airline could be facing a lawsuit next.
-
Videos show curious bears inspecting holiday decorations in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
A number of black bears have been captured on camera perusing holiday decorations at Metro Vancouver homes.