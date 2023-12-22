Helmetless ATV driver charged with being impaired

Officers with the Huronia West OPP detachment conducting a Festive R.I.D.E. checkpoint in Springwater Township on Friday had an off-road vehicle towed away after charging its driver with being impaired.

Provincial police say the checkpoint was underway on Snow Valley Road when officers noticed an ATV driver without a helmet, prompting an investigation.

Police say the driver failed a roadside Approved Screening Device and was charged with operation while impaired and other unsafe driving offences.

Police urge motorists to be safe this holiday season with Festive R.I.D.E. campaigns out in full force.