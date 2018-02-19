

Embattled rock band Hedley will play at the Barrie Molson Centre on Monday amid sexual misconduct allegations.

In a statement released on Monday, the band says it won't be cancelling 23 shows it has booked through March 23 because "the easy thing to do would be to cancel the tour and hide."

The statement adds the band intends "to start making positive changes, starting right now."

The Barrie concert is scheduled to take place at the BMC at 7 p.m.

Last week, the pop-rockers were dropped by their management team and blacklisted by scores of radio stations in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations that had been circulated by anonymous social media users.

The former MuchMusic darlings -- fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison -- released a statement last Wednesday calling the allegations involving young fans "unsubstantiated" but acknowledged they "engaged in a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock 'n' roll cliches."

The band says they have withdrawn from consideration for three awards at this year's Junos and plan to "talk about how we have let some people down, and what we intend to do about it."

With files from The Canadian Press.