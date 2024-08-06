BARRIE
Barrie

    Heavy traffic at Boots and Hearts will break your honky-tonk heart

    A small crowd watches during set-up of the Boots and Hearts festival in this undated file image. A small crowd watches during set-up of the Boots and Hearts festival in this undated file image.
    The traffic slow-down near Boots and Hearts county music festival will break your honky-tonk heart.

    Provincial police have released a statement reminding motorists the upcoming concert at Burl’s Creek in Oro-Medonte will necessitate road closures and traffic disruptions as of Wednesday. Delays can be expected to last until Monday.

    Throughout the event, heavy traffic resulting in delays and temporary road closures should be expected in the area, including Highway 11, Line 7 South, Line 8 South, Line 9 South and Ridge Road East and West.

    Motorists are advised to follow temporary electronic signage placed along local roadways, watch for pedestrians and exercise patience.

    A designated pick-up and drop-off area, including UBER and other rideshare, is accessible via Line 5. Rideshare vehicles will exit Hwy 11 at Line 5, travel South to Ridge Rd eastbound, and turn northbound on to Line 7, entering the single-day parking gate, Gate 7D. Upon exiting, they will return through the new gravel driveway leading to Gate 7D and continue northbound to Hwy 11.

