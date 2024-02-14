BARRIE
Barrie

Heavy snow in the forecast for Simcoe Muskoka



Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow on Thursday for Simcoe County and Muskoka.

The weather service says five to 10 centimetres of snow will start in the morning and continue through the night.

Flurries are forecasted to continue into the weekend.

A temperature drop that began Tuesday with the wind chill in the minus double digits is expected to continue for at least 24 hours.

