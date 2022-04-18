Heavy snow expected to hit Dufferin County, Grey Bruce
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for parts of Dufferin and Grey-Bruce counties.
The weather agency says heavy snow will move through the region in the afternoon and into the evening, causing poor road conditions and reduced visibility.
Environment Canada noted that above freezing temperatures early in the day might limit snowfall accumulations on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks.
Four to eight centimetres of snow is expected to fall in communities across Dufferin and Grey-Bruce.
