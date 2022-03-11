Heavy snow expected to fall on parts of Grey Bruce

A snow squall watch is in effect for parts of Grey Bruce on Saturday.

Environment Canada predicts up to 15 centimetres of snowfall expected to begin Saturday morning and continue through the night.

With winds expected to reach 70 km/h, Environment Canada warns heavy and blowing snow could cause visibility issues and icy road conditions for drivers.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Road closures are possible," Environment Canada stated on its website.

"Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities."

According to Environment Canada, conditions will begin to improve late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.