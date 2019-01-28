

CTV Barrie





A heavy blast of winter is on the way for much of the region with heavy snowfall expected on Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada says we should receive up to around 15 cm in most places.

Winds will be gusty with up to 50kph expected to whip snow around, causing reduced visibility on area roads and in the usual spots. Drive with caution by adjusting your driving to the conditions.

The extreme cold will make a comeback this week with frostbite-inducing wind chill values of minus 20 C to minus 30 C.

Environment Canada says we can expect the snowfall to continue into Tuesday morning.

- With files from The Canadian Press