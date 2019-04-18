Featured
Heavy rainfall warnings issued for Southern and Central Ontario
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 12:27PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 7:15PM EDT
A slow-moving channel of low pressure is forecast to soak the region on Thursday and pour into Friday.
Rain is expected to be heavy at times with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.
The total rainfall amounts will be anywhere from 25 to 50 mm by Friday evening with the system expected to taper off on Saturday.
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
- Oxtongue Lake - Fort Irwin - Northern Haliburton County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County
Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads with the ground still frozen.
It is recommended to avoid low-lying areas and keep children and pets away from creeks and riverbanks.