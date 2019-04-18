

A slow-moving channel of low pressure is forecast to soak the region on Thursday and pour into Friday.

Rain is expected to be heavy at times with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

The total rainfall amounts will be anywhere from 25 to 50 mm by Friday evening with the system expected to taper off on Saturday.

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Oxtongue Lake - Fort Irwin - Northern Haliburton County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County

Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads with the ground still frozen.

It is recommended to avoid low-lying areas and keep children and pets away from creeks and riverbanks.