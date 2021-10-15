Heavy rainfall could bring 20 to 50mm through to Saturday in central Ontario

Barrie -

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Simcoe County, as heavy rainfall is expected to start Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

Thunderstorms and showers are forecasted to move through the region beginning around 6 p.m.

The statement is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Wasago.

According to Environment Canada, heavy rainfall could reach 20 to 40 millimetres, while some areas could potentially see up to 50 millimetres.