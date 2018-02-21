

The aftermath of heavy rain and melting snow is being realized around the region, as people deal with flooded roads and properties.

There are several road closures around the region after Tuesday’s rain. In Clearview Township, officials closed County Road 10 in the Essa Township area because of flooding.

One of the worst hit locations is in Grand Valley. County Road 109 is closed between 10th Line and Trafalgar Road. This is the same area where a vehicle was swept off the road and into the Grand River.

Parts of Anne Street, Carson Road and Vespera Valley Road in Springwater Township have been closed because of a washout. The road is being repaved after it was damaged.

Bethany Sharpe shared photos on social media of flooding on roads and properties in the Loretto area. She says water is up to her hip.

“Earlier today, walking through that middle part was probably up to my hip. My car is in the driveway so I'm trapped until the flood calms down,” she says.

“The last flood was a nightmare. This one here is even worse,” says John Cutajar.

Township officials say their crews could not get to the ice jams safely.

“This is absolutely horrible. I should be able to get to my house. I should be able to get home without having to wear hip waders,” says Garrett Piccott.

The community of Belle Ewart in Innisfil, which is known for flooding every year, has been hit hard yet again.

“It's devastating. Very devastating. There's a lot of stuff that's been ruined but, there's nothing I can really do about it,” says Stephen Richardson.

His home and garage was flooded with ankle deep water.

“It's a disaster, like we're flooded from front yard to back yard so everything, you come home from work at 5 and this is what you walk into,” Charlotte Richardson says.

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning, stating that flooding has been reported in Innisfil and Georgina.

High water levels are being seen around the Pefferlaw River, Beaver River and Whites Creek.

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch.