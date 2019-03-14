

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario, with 15 to 25 millimetres of rainfall expected by early Friday morning.

Weather specialists say there is also the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in some areas across the region.

The weather agency says the milder weather plus heavy rain has the potential to cause ‘ponding on streets and other low lying areas’ as the snow melts.

Officials caution the public to keep children and pets away from creeks and rivers because the warmer temperatures bring higher water levels making these areas more dangerous.

Police are also warning drivers to be mindful on the roads as water may pool in certain areas.