Heavy police presence seen on ground and in sky outside Barrie

A heavy police presence was seen both on the ground and in the skies just outside Barrie Thursday evening.

Multiple OPP cruisers were seen on the 10th Line just south of Hwy. 90 shortly after 7 p.m. There was also an OPP helicopter surveying the area as well.

Few details have been released other than that officers were conducting a search warrant.

Police say more information is expected to be released Friday morning but that there's no threat to public safety.