Heavy police presence seen in Barrie Friday evening

A heavy police presence seen on Simmons Crescent in Barrie on Fri. April 21, 2023 (Jonathan Guignard/CTV News Barrie) A heavy police presence seen on Simmons Crescent in Barrie on Fri. April 21, 2023 (Jonathan Guignard/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver