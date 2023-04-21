Heavy police presence seen in Barrie Friday evening

A heavy police presence was seen in Barrie on Friday evening.

Officers cordoned off a section of Simmons Crescent, near Finlay Road and Hanmer Street West, around 7 p.m.

There were reports that a tactical unit was involved, although police could not officially confirm many details.

A spokesperson for the Barrie Police Service told CTV News the presence was part of an ongoing 'fluid' investigation.

The spokesperson added that he did not believe there was any risk to public safety.